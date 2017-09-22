JNTUA BTech First Year semester 2 results 2017 declared at jntua.ac.in

JNTUA results 2017: Check official website to view scores JNTUA results 2017: Check official website to view scores

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has published the results of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) first year semester 2 (R15) results at jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net. The varsity has announced results of both regular and supplementary exams 2017 on the official website. The exams were held in May and June this year. Candidates can follow the steps to check the scores.

JNTUA BTech results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official result declaration postal of the varsity, jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net

Step 2: On the homepage, the links to the respective results will be available

Step 3: Click on your result link. You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your hall ticket number and the captcha code as shown in the image

Step 4: You results will be available when you click on “Get Results” or press “Enter”

JNTUA has also announced the results of B Pharmacy I Year II Semester (R15) regular and supplementary exam. The varsity conducted the exam in June 2017.

Andhra Pradesh has separated the erstwhile JNTU into four different Universities, that are, JNT University Anantapur, JNT University Kakinada, JNT University Hyderabad and JNA&FA University Hyderabad.

JNT University Anantapur started functioning from the 155 acre campus of one of its Constituent College at Anantapur since August 2008. As a budding University it is committed to develop and nurture a technical education system in the four districts of Rayalaseema — Anantapur, Chittoor, YSR, Kurnool districts and SPSR Nellore district.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd