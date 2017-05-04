JNTU AP EAMCET 2017: Results to be declared on May 6 at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2017 results: After result declaration, APSCHE will begin the counselling process. (Photo for representation purpose) AP EAMCET 2017 results: After result declaration, APSCHE will begin the counselling process. (Photo for representation purpose)

AP EAMCET 2017 results: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada will announce the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2017 on Friday, May 6, 2017 at 3 pm.

The AP EAMCET engineering exam was conducted from April 24 to April 27. The agriculture entrances were held on April 28, 2017. Post result declaration, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin the counselling process where only successful students will be invited.

JNTU will release the result on the following websites

sche.ap.gov.in/Eamcet,

vidyavision.com,

manabadi.com,

manabadi.co.in,

99results.com,

schools9.com,

kabconsultants.com

vidyasamachar.com

As per reports, over 61,000 aspirants had given the Eamcet in the CBT (computer based test) format across the 13 districts of the state. As per The Hindu, a total of 1,98,064 students from engineering stream had registered for the exam whereas in the agriculture stream, about 80,735 registered.

Read | Top 25 engineering colleges in India: NIRF ranking 2017

The students can follow the procedure written below to view their results:

Steps to download the AP EAMCET 2017 results:

– Visit the official website for AP EAMCET (sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET)

– Click on the link “AP EAMCET 2017 result”.

– Enter the registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket and date of birth.

– Save it and take a printout of the hall ticket and remember to carry them at the exam hall.

Last year, around 1.89 lakh had appeared for Engineering exam and another 1.03 lakh had appeared for the Medical and Agriculture exam.

For more stories on AP EAMCET 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd