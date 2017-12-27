JKSET 2018: Registration ending tomorrow, apply at set.uok.edu.in

The registration process for JKSET 2017-18 will be getting closed tomorrow, on December 28. The registration process for JKSET 2017-18 will be getting closed tomorrow, on December 28.

JKSET 2018: The registration process for Jammu and Kashmir (JK) State Eligibility Test (SET) will be getting closed tomorrow, on December 28. Interested, eligible aspirants who have not applied yet are required to do so at the official website – set.uok.edu.in. The exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for appointment to the post of Assistant Professors/Assistant Professors in the colleges and universities of Jammu and Kashmir state. The curriculum and syllabus for each subject/area will be the same as prescribed for NET by the UGC/CSIR. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 11.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be a masters degree holder or should have passed an examination of any other university, recognised as equivalent thereto in the concerned subject/area, with at least 55 per cent (general) and 50 per cent (reserve categories) of the aggregate marks (excluding statutory grace marks, if any) or its equivalent grade.

Those who have appeared or will be appearing at the qualifying master’s degree examination and whose result is still awaited are also eligible.

There will be two SET examination centres at Srinagar and Jammu only.

Paper pattern

The test will consist of three papers. All the three papers will possess objective type questions and will be held on in two separate sessions.

Paper I: 100 marks – Out of 60 questions, 50 have to be answered.

Paper II: 100 marks – All 50 questions have to be answered.

Paper III: 150 marks – All 75 questions have to be answered.

