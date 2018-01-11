JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir annual regular exam 2017 results declared at jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE 12th results 2017 is available at jkbose.co.in JKBOSE 12th results 2017 is available at jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE 12th results 2017: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has on January 11 declared the results of class 12 or HSC part 2 exams of Kashmir division at jkbose.co.in. All those students who had appeared for the same can also check the official website – jkbose.gov.in . In case some students face issues while opening the website, they can also check their results at jammu-kashmir.indiaresults.com.

The server may run slow due to overload, we suggest candidates wait patiently and try after some time.

Galib Afzal Guru, son of deceased terrorist Afzal Guru, has scored a distinction in all class 12 subjects. He has scored 86 in English, 87 in physics, 89 in chemistry, 85 in biology and 94 in environmental science.

JKBOSE 12th results 2017, here’s how to check your result

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘Secondary school examination class 10th annual regular 2017 (winter zone)’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results of class 10 Kashmir division were also released this week. Online re-evaluation facility will be soon available for class 10=2 or HSC students. It should be noted that anyone scoring less than 20 per cent is not eligible to apply for the re-evaluation.

