JKBOSE Class 10 annual private exams 2016: Results for Kashmir division declared

JKBOSE Class 10 annual private exams 2016: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the results for the class 10 annual private exams which were conducted in 2016 for the Kashmir division. Students who have been waiting for the results can check the same from the official JKBOSE website.

The Board recently also released the results for the class 10 regular exams of the kashmir division on January 12, 2017 for which 30,070 boys and 28,223 girls appeared.

The results for the class 10 Jammu division bi-annual and annual private exams of 2016.

The JKBOSE website is not working at the moment due to overload. Students are requested to wait patiently and check the site again later when it starts working. Follow the steps below to check the results.

Steps to check the JKBOSE class 10 private Kashmir division results:

– Go to the official website for JKBOSE (jkbose.co.in)

– Click on the link for the “Result of Class 10th Annual Private 2016 (Kashmir Div)”.

– Enter your details and search for your results.

– Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

