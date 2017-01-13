Kashmir Class 10 Board exam results declared, pass percentage stands at 83

JKBOSE class 10 exams: The annual examinations to class 10 and 12 were held in November last year after being postponed due to the unrest which followed the killing of top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani. JKBOSE class 10 exams: The annual examinations to class 10 and 12 were held in November last year after being postponed due to the unrest which followed the killing of top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani.

JKBOSE class 10 exams: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Thursday declared the result of class 10 examinations, which were delayed last year due to unrest, with over 83 per cent of the 58293 students qualifying for the next class. The JKBOSE, however, this time introduced the system of grades instead of the usual marks system in the papers. About 30070 boys and 28223 girls appeared in the examinations of which 84.61 per cent boys and 81.45 per cent girls passed, JKBOSE chairman Zahoor Ahmad Chatt said in Srinagar.

He said of the successful candidates, 3413 secured A1 grades – 90 to 100 per cent marks, while as many as 7898 students secured A2 grade (80-89 per cent) and 9353 secured B1 grade (70-79 per cent). The annual examinations to class 10 and 12 were held in November last year after being postponed due to the unrest which followed the killing of top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani in an encounter with the security forces along with two of his associates on July 7.

The unrest, which claimed the lives of 86 persons and left thousands injured, forced closure of all educational institutions for months, forcing the government to announce mass promotion of the students of the classes one to nine and class 11.

However, the authorities announced 50 per cent relaxation in the question paper for the students appearing in class 10th and 12th examinations in the month of November, but such relaxation would not be available for those students who opted to write their exams in the month of March. Chatt said the results for class 12th would be declared within a fortnight.

For more stories on education, click here