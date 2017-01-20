JKBOSE Class 12 exams 2016: Jammu winter zone results declared

JKBOSE Class 12 results 2016: About 30,070 boys and 28, 223 girls appeared in the class 10 examinations, the results for which were declared on January 12, 2017. JKBOSE Class 12 results 2016: About 30,070 boys and 28, 223 girls appeared in the class 10 examinations, the results for which were declared on January 12, 2017.

JKBOSE Class 12 results 2016: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the results of Higher Secondary part two, for the annual 2016 (regular) of Jammu (Winter zone). Students who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board – jkbose.co.in.

The Board has on January 12, 2017 released Class 10 results. About 30,070 boys and 28, 223 girls appeared in the examinations of which 84.61 per cent boys and 81.45 per cent girls passed.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 12 results 2016

– Visit the official website of JKBOSE

– On the right side of the homepage, there is a latest results section, click on it.

– A new page will open

– Click on the link ‘Higher Secondary Part Two, Annual 2016– Kashmir (Winter Zone)’

– Submit your roll number to check the result.

– The results will be displayed

– Check and take a print out for further reference.

