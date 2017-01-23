JKBOSE class 12 exam 2016: Girls outshine boys as results are declared

JKBOSE class 12 exam 2016: An official said 13,155 students – 6,849 boys and 6,306 girls – secured distinction i.e. above 75 per cent marks. (Express photo) JKBOSE class 12 exam 2016: An official said 13,155 students – 6,849 boys and 6,306 girls – secured distinction i.e. above 75 per cent marks. (Express photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education today declared the results of class 12, the examinations of which were delayed last year due to unrest in the Valley, with 75 per cent of over 53,000 students qualifying the exam. Of the 53,159 students, 40,119 qualified the examinations with the total pass percentage of 75.46 per cent, an official of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) said.

Of the 28,800 boys, 21,586 passed the examinations, securing a pass percentage of 74.95 per cent, while of the total 24,359 girls, 18,533 qualified for the next level with a pass percentage of 76.08 per cent, the official said. He said 13,155 students – 6,849 boys and 6,306 girls – secured distinction i.e. above 75 per cent marks.

The annual examinations to Class 10 and 12 were held in November last year after being postponed due to the unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces along with two of his associates, on July 7.

The unrest, which claimed the lives of 86 persons and left thousands injured, had forced closure of all educational institutes for months. The government had to announce mass promotion of students from classes one to nine and class 11. The authorities had also announced 50 per cent relaxation in the question papers for students appearing in 10th and 12th classes examinations in the month of November, but such an option would not be available for those who opted to write their exams in March.

