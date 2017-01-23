JKBOSE class 12 exams 2016: Kashmir division results announced

JKBOSE class 12 exams 2016: The exams were delayed due to the Kashmir unrest. (Express photo) JKBOSE class 12 exams 2016: The exams were delayed due to the Kashmir unrest. (Express photo)

JKBOSE class 12 exams 2016: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday declared the results of the class 12 board exams for the regular Kashmir division. The results are available for download from the official website.

The exams were postponed by a month due to the Kashmir unrest. In the five months after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter, 31 school buildings were gutted and 15 were saved by employees of the education department from being burnt down. The 10th class and 12th class exams covered only 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the total curriculum, according to a report. Students of classes 1st to 9th were given mass promotion.

The Jammu (Winter Zone) class 12 results were declared on January 20, 2017. The class 12 examinations were conducted starting from November 14, 2016 to December 3, 2016.

Steps to download the results:

– Go to the official JKBOSE website (jkbose.co.in)

– Click on the notification on the right hand side of the main page that reads “Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Annual 2016 (Regular) – Kashmir Div”

– Click again and enter your roll number in the field provided.

– Download, save and take a print out of the page for further reference.

