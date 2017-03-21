JKBOSE Class 10 Open School exam 2016 results declared, check here

JKBOSE result 2016: Visit the official website to check the result JKBOSE result 2016: Visit the official website to check the result

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of Class 10 State Open School annual 2016 and Bi-Annual 2015 (Jammu Division) examination. The students who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board – jkbose.co.in.

The exam was held in December. The Board has also released Kashmir division results on January 12, 2017.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 results 2016

– Log into the official website of the Board mentioned above

– On the homepage, click on latest results section

– A new page will open showing ‘Class 10 Jammu division bi-annual and annual private 2016 results’

– Enter your roll number or name

– The result will be displayed

– Download and save it future reference

Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has recently decided to provisionally admit students who have given Class 10 exam to Class 11 immediately after conclusion of the papers. With this latest order, the government plans to increase class work days and save academic year of the students.

“Students, who are declared unsuccessful in the results, shall be permitted to continue their studies in Class 11 till the results of the Bi-annual examination are declared,” it said.

