JKBOSE class 10 Jammu exams 2017: Paper cancelled due to mass copying complaints

With complaints of mass copying at Higher Secondary School Haran Soibugh in Jammu’s Budgam district, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday cancelled the exam. The complaints had reached Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari’s ears who directed the authorities check out the issue.

The JKBOSE secretary cancelled the exam once the complaints were confirmed. Reports say that class 10th private annual examinations have been cancelled in five exam centres in Soibugh area.

The class 10 exams for the Jammu province (summer zone) was scheduled to begin on March 2, 2017 and carry on till March 17. The bi-annual private summer and winter zone exams in Jammu were scheduled from December 12, 2016 to January 10, 2017. The practical exams for the latter were to begin from January 16, 2017.

Last year, Shweta Rana from the Caramel Convent High School in Jammu had topped the class 10 JKBOSE examinations by scoring 494 marks and a whooping 98.80 per cent. This time, results for JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam 2016 in the Jammu division (winter zone) and the Kashmir Class 10 Board exams of 2016 have been declared and can be found on the official JKBOSE website.

A number of these examinations had to be rescheduled due to unrest in the state which claimed 86 lives and injured thousands. The government had been forced to offer a mass promotion for students in classes one to nine and class 11.

