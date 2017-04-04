JKBOSE Class 10 annual regular exam 2016: Results for Kashmir division declared

JKBOSE results 2016: The students have scored highest marks in English subject with a pass percentage of 66.34 per cent JKBOSE results 2016: The students have scored highest marks in English subject with a pass percentage of 66.34 per cent

JKBOSE results 2016: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the Class 10 annual exam 2016 results of Kashmir division (special exam). The students who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board – jkbose.co.in.

A total of 407 students appeared for Class 10 March session exams, out of which only 133 students have passed. The pass percentage of the students is 49.88 percent, as per a report of Greaterkashmir.com.

The Board has also released Kashmir division results on January 12, 2017. About 30,070 boys and 28,223 girls appeared in the examinations of which 84.61 per cent boys and 81.45 per cent girls passed. Due to overload on the official website, the server is taking time to display results. We suggest students to check the result after some time by following the steps written below Board has introduced two servers so that students can easily check the results.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 results 2016

Log into the official website of the Board

On the homepage, click on latest results section

A new page will open showing JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam 2016 Kashmir special session

Enter your roll numnber

The result will be displayed

Download and save it future reference

