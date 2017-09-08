JKBOSE class 12th Kashmir bi-annual private exam 2017 results declared at jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE has also announced the results for the class 10 bi-annual Kashmir and Leh division. JKBOSE has also announced the results for the class 10 bi-annual Kashmir and Leh division.

The bi-annual 2017 results of Kashmir division has been published by the Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.co.in. Students of class 12 can log in to the official website to view their score. The Board has also announced the results for the class 10 bi-annual Kashmir and Leh division.

JKBOSE 12th bi-annual results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link under the ‘Notification’ section for the “Result of Class 12th 2017 (Kashmir Div)”.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your details and search for your results.

Step 5: Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has come under scanner for allegedly giving affiliation to private educational institutes that lack safety certificates, says a The Tribune report. The Board has begun inspection of schools to ensure fulfillment of all mandatory conditions before giving them affiliation.

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

