JKBOSE Class 12th annual private exam 2016: Results of Kashmir division declared

JKBOSE 12th results 2017: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results Higher Secondary, that is, Class 12 Annual Private 2016 Part Two Kashmir division results. The students can check the results from the official website – jkbose.co.in. To control heavy traffic on the website, the Board has introduced three servers link.

Last week, the Board had released the results of class 10 annual private exams which were conducted in 2016 for the Kashmir division.

Steps to download JKBOSE Class 12th results 2016

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 results 2016

Log into the official website of the Board

On the homepage, click on latest results section

A new page will open showing option of three servers

Click on one of them

Enter your roll numnber

The result will be displayed

Download and save it future reference

As per reports, the J&K Board of School Education may stop the biannual and private examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 in both summer and winter zones. With this initiative, they plan to increase more days for academic season.

