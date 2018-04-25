JKBOSE Class 12 Part 2 Jammu region results declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE Class 12th result 2018: The candidates can check the results through the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in. JKBOSE Class 12th result 2018: The candidates can check the results through the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in.

JKBOSE Class 12th result 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 12 part 2 examinations of Jammu region on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in. Apart from it, the results are also available at indiaresults.com. The board earlier conducted the examination and around a thousand of students appeared for it. The students who want to check their results through indiaresults.com, have to give their roll number only.

JKBOSE 12th result 2018, here’s how to check your result

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘ Class 12 part 2 results 2018′

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About JKBOSE

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

