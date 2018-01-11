JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir exam 2018 results declared, girls outperform boys

JKBOSE Class 12 results are released on January 11 JKBOSE Class 12 results are released on January 11

JKBOSE results 2017: In the Higher Secondary School Examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE), the girls outshone boys. Students can check their results at jkbose.co.in.

According to BOSE officials, 33,893 of the 55,163 candidates qualified the examination held in November last. While the overall pass percentage was 61.44, more girls (64.31 per cent) passed the examination compared to boys (58.92 per cent), they said.

JKBOSE 12th results 2017, here’s how to check your result

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘Secondary school examination class 10th annual regular 2017 (winter zone)’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Galib Afzal Guru, son of deceased terrorist Afzal Guru, has scored a distinction in all subjects in class 12 subjects. He has scored 86 in English, 87 in physics, 89 in chemistry, 85 in biology and 94 in environmental science.

