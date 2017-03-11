JKBOSE class 12 exams 2016: Results declared for Jammu division

JKBOSE class 12 exams 2016: The Jammu and Kashmir board exams for class 10 and 12 had been postponed due to unrest in the state. JKBOSE class 12 exams 2016: The Jammu and Kashmir board exams for class 10 and 12 had been postponed due to unrest in the state.

JKBOSE class 12 exams 2016: The Jammu Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for class 12 exams in Jammu. The results for the Higher Secondary part 2 exam, the annual 2016 (W/Z) exam and the bi-annual 2016 (S/Z) Private exam for Jammu are available on the official website.

The results for the Kashmir division, Kargil, Leh and the Jammu winter zone are also available. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now access them from the official website for JKBOSE.

The Jammu and Kashmir board exams for class 10 and 12 had been postponed due to unrest in the state which was triggered bu the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 7. The annual exams had been postponed to the month of November.

Steps to download the JKBOSE results:

– Go to the official JKBOSE website (jkbose.co.in).

– Go to the notifications page.

– In the notifications page, click on “Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Annual 2016 (W/Z) & Bi-Annual-2016 (S/Z) (Private)-Jammu”.

– Enter your roll number or your full name and click on search.

– Download a copy of your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

