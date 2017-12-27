JKBOSE Class 12 annual exam (regular) 2017: Result declared at jkbose.co.in, steps to check your score

To view results, log into the official website of the Board – jkbose.co.in To view results, log into the official website of the Board – jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE 12th results 2017: The bi-annual 2017 results of Jammu division (winter zone) has been published by the Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.co.in or partner website – indiaresults.com. Students of class 12 can log in to the official website to view their score. In October, JKBOSE announced summer zone results of higher secondary part two, annual 2017 (regular) Jammu division.

JKBOSE 12th exams, here’s how to check your results

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the results sections on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘all results’ link

Step 4: You’ll be directed to the indiaresults.com website

Step 5: Click on the link under the ‘Latest’ section for the “Higher Secondary part 2 annual 2017 (regular) Jammu (winter zone)”

Step 6: Enter your roll number or name and click on search for your results

Step 7: Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

