JKBOSE Class 10th Jammu annual regular exam 2017 results declared at jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE Class 10th results 2017: The exams were held in February this year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2017 6:40 pm
JKBOSE Class 10th results 2017: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the Class 10 annual exam 2017 results of Jammu division. The students who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board – jkbose.co.in. The exams were held in February this year.

Due to complaints of mass copying at Higher Secondary School Haran Soibugh in Jammu’s Budgam district, JKBOSE had cancelled the exam. As per reports, Class 10th private annual examinations were cancelled in five exam centres in Soibugh area.

Due to overload on the official website, the server is taking time to display results. We suggest students to check the result after some time by following the steps written below:

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 results 2017
Log into the official website of the Board
On the homepage, click on latest results section
A new page will open showing JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam 2017 Jammu
Enter your roll number
The result will be displayed
Download and save it future reference
The Board has also released Kashmir division results on January 12, 2017. About 30,070 boys and 28,223 girls appeared in the examinations of which 84.61 per cent boys and 81.45 per cent girls passed.

