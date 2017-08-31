JKBOSE class 10th bi-annual Kashmir and Leh division result 2017 declared at jkbose.co.in

To view results, log into the official website of the Board – jkbose.co.in To view results, log into the official website of the Board – jkbose.co.in

The bi-annual 2017 results of Kashmir division has been released by the Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.co.in. Students can log in to the official website to view their score. The Board has also announced the results for the class 10 Leh division.

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link under the ‘Notification’ section for the “Result of Class 10th 2017 (Kashmir Div)”.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your details and search for your results.

Step 5: Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The Board recently also released the results for the class 10 regular exams of the Kashmir division on January 12, 2017 for which 30,070 boys and 28,223 girls appeared.

As per reports, the annual class 10 and 12 exams will be held from last week of October, 2017. The Board has also made 90 per cent attendence mandatory for students to appear for the exam.

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

