JKBOSE class 10 science paper cancelled due to mass copying

OWING to mass copying and large scale public intervention during 10th class science paper in Kashmir Valley, the Jammu Kashmir State Board of School Education on Wednesday cancelled the examination conducted at five centres recently. Confirming this, Board’s Joint Secretary (Examinations) Sayeed Abdul Rouf said that 10th class science examination conducted at three centres of Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Wadwan and two centres in Government Higher Secondary School at Haran Soibugh, both Budgam district, has been cancelled.

This has followed reports about mass copying by students as also wide spread public intervention to facilitate copying, he said, adding that there had also been stone pelting by local people during the examination causing damage to school buildings at both the places.

Sources, however, said that complaints of mass copying during examination had reached the Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari who in turn asked the Board authorities to look into the matter.

Nearly 500-600 students had appeared in examination at both the places, sources said, adding that fresh date for re-examination has not been yet notified.

