JKBOSE class 10 results 2017 of Kashmir region declared, pass percent at 62.94

The results of class 10 annual regular exams of Kashmir division have been released at jkbose.co.in. Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has published the results on Tuesday and students can visit the official website – jkbose.gov.in to view their score.

As per reports, a total of 69,056 students appeared in the examination, of these 43464 have passed the class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage is 62.94.

As many as 22797 boys and 20667 girls have have passed the exams. The boys have performed slightly better with scoring 63.33 per cent while the pass percentage of girls are at 62.52 per cent.

Unlike previous years, JKBOSE did not announce the names of the toppers as they have introduced a new scheme under which students’ marks are replaced by grades which will be evaluated through a series of curricular and extra-curricular evaluations along with academics.

Besides the official website, the students can also access their results via mobile. All they have to do is Type JKBOSE10 ROLLNO and send it to 5676750 for Class 10th Annual Regular 2017 Winter Zone.

