JKBOSE Class 10 Leh division exams 2018: Result declared, check scores at jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE Class 10 Leh division result: The result of annual regular/private 2017 class 10th Leh division (winter zone) has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE). All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in. JKBOSE has also announced the result of class 12 Leh division on January 16. The results for class 10 and 12 Kargil division were declared yesterday, on January 17.

JKBOSE 10th exam result Leh division, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘Secondary school examination class 10th Leh annual regular 2017’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The board has also shared the result link with partner website – indiaresults.com. Recently, Jammu and Kashmir’s education minister Altaf Bukhari said Jammu and Kashmir’s performance has been highly appreciated for actively implementing the new initiatives in the education sector.

