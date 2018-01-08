JKBOSE Class 10 (Jammu) exams 2017: Results declared for winter zone, check here

JKBOSE has declared the results for class 10 exams (winter zone) Jammu. JKBOSE has declared the results for class 10 exams (winter zone) Jammu.

JKBOSE result: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for class 10 exams (winter zone) Jammu. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in. In case some students face issues while opening the website, they can also check their results at jammu-kashmir.indiaresults.com. The results of class 10 and 12 bi-annual exams 2017 for Jammu Division were also released few weeks back.

JKBOSE class 10 winter zone exam 2017, here’s how to check your result

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘Secondary school examination class 10th annual regular 2017 (winter zone)’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

