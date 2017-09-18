JKBOSE class 10 Jammu division winter zone exam 2017 results declared on jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE 10th results 2017: Visit the official website -jkbose.co.in to check the result JKBOSE 10th results 2017: Visit the official website -jkbose.co.in to check the result

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10 bi-annual 2017 exams of Jammu division of winter zone on Sunday at jkbose.co.in. Students of class 10 can log in to the official website to view their score. The Board has also announced the results for the class 10 bi-annual Kashmir and Leh division last month.

JKBOSE 10th bi-annual results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link under the ‘Notification’ section for the “Result of Class 10th 2017 Jammu division (winter zone)”.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your roll number or name and search for your results.

Step 5: Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has come under scanner for allegedly giving affiliation to private educational institutes that lack safety certificates, says a The Tribune report. The Board has begun inspection of schools to ensure fulfillment of all mandatory conditions before giving them affiliation.

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

