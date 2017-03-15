JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu division Bi-annual and annual private 2016 results declared

JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2016: The Board has also released Kashmir division results on January 12, 2017. JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2016: The Board has also released Kashmir division results on January 12, 2017.

JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2016: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the Class 10 bi-annual exam 2016 results of Jammu (winter zone) and the annual private 2016 exam results. The students who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board – jkbose.co.in.

The exam was held in February. The Board has also released Kashmir division results on January 12, 2017.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 results 2016

– Log into the official website of the Board

– On the homepage, click on latest results section

– A new page will open showing option of two servers

– Click on one of them

– Enter your roll number

– The result will be displayed

– Download and save it future reference

The Jammu Kashmir State Board of School Education cancelled the exams conducted at five centres recently due to reports of mass copying and large scale public intervention for the class 10 science paper in the Kashmir Valley. According to the Board’s Joint Secretary of Examinations, Sayeed Abdul Rouf, the exams were cancelled for three centres of Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Wadwan and two centres in Government Higher Secondary School at Haran Soibugh, both Budgam district.

