JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual exam 2016 Jammu division results declared

JKBOSE results 2016: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10 bi-annual examinations and Class 12 bi-annual (private) for Jammu division (winter-zone). The students can check the official website – jkbose.co.in to view their overall percentage.

JKBOSE Class 10 exam was started from October 21 and ended on November 11 while Class 12 exams begun from October 22 and ended on November 14.

Steps to download the JKBOSE HSC, SSC results 2016:

Log on to the official website of the Board, jkbose.co.in

On the right hand side of the page, there will be a column titled “Results”

Click on the “View All” link displayed in red at the bottom of this column. You will be taken to a new page.

Click on the link which says “Results for Class 12th Bi-annual 2016 bi-annual Jammu division”

Enter your roll number and click on submit

A new page will open and your result will be displayed.

