JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Results 2017: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for class 10 annual regular exams Kashmir division at jkbose.co.in. All those students who had appeared for the same can also check the official website – jkbose.gov.in . In case some students face issues while opening the website, they can also check their results at jammu-kashmir.indiaresults.com. The results of class 10 Jammu Division were also released last week.

The results were released at 5 and as per reports, this time, JKBOSE will not announce the toppers name or other details for the class 10th examination. Students will be given grades and total marks only. Read | JKBOSE Class 10 exam results 2017 declared for winter zone, check here

JKBOSE class 10 results 2017, here’s how to check your result

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘Secondary school examination class 10th annual regular 2017 (winter zone)’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The server may run slow due to overload, we suggest candidates wait patiently and try after some time. There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

