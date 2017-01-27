JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam 2016: Results for Jammu division (winter zone) declared

Enter your roll number to check results (Express photo) Enter your roll number to check results (Express photo)

JKBOSE Class 10 results 2016: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the Class 10 annual exam 2016 results of Jammu (winter zone). The students who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board – jkbose.co.in.

The Board has also released Kashmir division results on January 12, 2017. About 30,070 boys and 28,223 girls appeared in the examinations of which 84.61 per cent boys and 81.45 per cent girls passed.

Due to overload on the official website, the Board has introduced two servers so that students can easily check the results.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 results 2016

Log into the official website of the Board

On the homepage, click on latest results section

A new page will open showing option of two servers

Click on one of them

Enter your roll numnber

The result will be displayed

Download and save it future reference

