JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam 2016: Results for Kashmir division declared

JKBOSE Class 10 results 2016: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10 annual examinations results 2016 of Kashmir region today. The students can log into the official website — jkbose.co.in. The Class 10 annual examination in Kashmir division was held in November 2016.

About 30,070 boys and 28, 223 girls appeared in the examinations of which 84.61 per cent boys and 81.45 per cent girls passed, JKBOSE chairman Zahoor Ahmad Chatt said here.

He said of the successful candidates, 3413 secured A1 grades – 90 to 100 per cent marks, while as many as 7898 students secured A2 grade (80-89 per cent) and 9353 secured B1 grade (70-79 per cent).

JKBOSE has also released the Class 10 bi-annual exam results 2016 of Jammu division.

Steps to download the JKBOSE Class 10 results 2016:

– Log on to the official website of the Board, jkbose.co.in

– On the right hand side of the page, there will be a column titled “Results”

– Click on the “View All” link displayed in red at the bottom of this column. You will be taken to a new page.

– Click on the link which says “Results for Class 10th annual 2016 Kashmir division”

– Enter your roll number and click on submit

– A new page will open and your result will be displayed

The website is taking time to open, we suggest students to try after some time.

For more information on JKBOSE, click here

