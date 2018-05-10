JKBOSE 12th results 2018: Kashmir region HSC result declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in JKBOSE 12th results 2018: Kashmir region HSC result declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE 12th results 2018: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released results of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018 Private (Kashmir Division) on May 9 at jkbose.jk.gov.in. The exam was held in January and as per reports, the results are out on record 40 days time. The students who want to check their results through indiaresults.com, have to give their roll number only.

JKBOSE declared the results of Class 12 part two examinations of Jammu region on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. A total of 26 students in Science stream, comprising 15 boys and 11 girls, shared the top 10 positions. Japleen Kour of Government Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, secured the first position in science stream with 98.2 per cent marks. Aryan Gupta and Anshika Aggarwal secured the second and third positions with 97.6 per cent and 97.4 per cent marks, respectively.

JKBOSE 12th result 2018, here’s how to check your result

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘ Class 12 part 2 results 2018′

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About JKBOSE

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil division

