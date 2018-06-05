JKBOSE 12th Bi-Annual Results 2018: Jammu, Leh division results declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE 12th Bi-Annual Result 2018: Students can check their respective scores at the official website — jkbose.jk.gov.in Students can check their respective scores at the official website — jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE 12th Bi-Annual Result 2018: The results of Class 12 (Higher Secondary) part two, bi-annual 2018 (private) – winter zone, Jammu and Leh division exams have been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE). All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — jkbose.jk.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check the same at indiaresults.com. JKBOSE had also released the result of Class 12 part 2 bi-annual (private) exam for Kashmir division in May.

Two days back, JKBOSE had also declared the result of Class 10 bi-annual exam (Jammu division). The board earlier conducted the examination and around a thousand of students appeared for it. As per reports, JKBOSE, apart from Class 10 and 12, will now also conduct the Class 11 annual examination from the next academic session 2018-19. Earlier, the board role was to provide the question papers for Class 11.

JKBOSE 12th Bi-Annual Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number/name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 12 part 2 examinations of Jammu region on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. A total of 26 students in Science stream, comprising 15 boys and 11 girls, shared the top 10 positions. This year, girls outshone boys by scoring 59 per cent whereas boys were at 55 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd