JKBOSE 10th results 2018: Jammu annual regular exam results declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE 10th results 2018: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the Class 10 annual exam 2018 results of Jammu division. The students who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board – jkbose.jk.gov.in. The exams were held in this year. Apart from it, the results are also available at indiaresults.com. The board earlier conducted the examination and around a thousand of students appeared for it. The students who want to check their results through indiaresults.com, have to give their roll number only.

JKBOSE 10th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log into the official website of the Board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the latest results section

Step 3: A new page will open showing JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam 2017 Jammu

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Download and save it future reference

The candidates can also check their scores via SMS. They need to type JKBOSE10 <Roll no> and send it to 5676750.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 12 part 2 examinations of Jammu region on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. A total of 26 students in Science stream, comprising 15 boys and 11 girls, shared the top 10 positions. Japleen Kaur of Government Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, secured the first position in science stream with 98.2 per cent marks. Aryan Gupta and Anshika Aggarwal secured the second and third positions with 97.6 per cent and 97.4 per cent marks, respectively.

