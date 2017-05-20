J&K govt announces mid-term exam dates

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced mid-term examination dates from class V to the higher secondary level amid continuous student protests for over a month now. The exams have been declared mandatory for classes X and XII in mid June.

The exams ahead of board examinations were earlier optional for classes X and XII. “…for 10th and 12th classes, Golden Test (mid-term exams) shall be held as mandatory examination, contrary to the past practice where it was optional,” a government order said.

J&K Board of School Education director G N Itoo said that the order is part of a regular scheme notified in November last year. “By making Golden Test mandatory, we are emphasising quality and making teachers accountable.’’ He said that barring half a dozen schools in Srinagar, class work remained normal. He was replying to a question about disruption in the academic session since April 17. He promised to ensure that steps are taken to compensate for the losses in these schools.

The Indian Express had earlier reported the government’s announcement that only candidates with 90 per cent attendance will be allowed to take exams. A government order had said that the attendance will be calculated from May 15 until the examination notification is

issued.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now