J&K Government pleads for insulating education from disturbances

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Naeem Akhtar on Sunday urged for safeguarding of education from any kind of disturbance, saying otherwise the society would be pushed into dark ages and added the biggest challenge being faced by people is removing children from cycle of violence. (Source: Express Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Naeem Akhtar on Sunday urged for safeguarding of education from any kind of disturbance, saying otherwise the society would be pushed into dark ages and added the biggest challenge being faced by people is removing children from cycle of violence. (Source: Express Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Naeem Akhtar on Sunday urged for safeguarding of education from any kind of disturbance, saying otherwise the society would be pushed into dark ages and added the biggest challenge being faced by people is removing children from cycle of violence. “Education is not merely about employment but it takes an individual on the path of knowledge and emancipation. It has to be made free of disturbances,” he said while replying to the discussion on the Demands for Grants of Education and Allied Departments in the state Assembly.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

He said the government is planning to make schools and colleges knowledge hubs for not just students and teachers but also for the community and added that a lot still needs to be done to safeguard the future of students. “The biggest and the most basic challenge we are faced with today is to bring our children out from the cycle of hatred and violence and restore their confidence in life, make them celebrate it and end their alienation,” the minister said.

He said there is a need to make the youth and children believe how they can flourish in life and careerwise while living a respectful and dignified life. He said the convergence brought in education has also helped in engaging youth more efficiently.

Referring to the situation in which the last exams were held in Kashmir Valley, he said education in the last five months had become an underground activity as the parents were sending their wards stealthily to schools early morning following which they would come back by 9 AM.

“The place which has been a source of knowledge in the entire sub-continent was pushed to such a dismal situation,” he said, adding that it “has been a challenge but parents, teachers and students overcome it successfully which was reflected in the results declared recently.”

The minister also rolled out a slew of systematic reforms and policies to widen the reach and objectives of education to meet state specific challenges.

Making a significant move towards universalisation of education in the state, Akhtar said now no government permission will be required for opening community primary schools in the private sector.

He said such schools will, however, have to maintain minimum levels of learning and should be open to inspection by the authorities and added that private schools would be provided recognition for five years.

In another decision aimed at promoting transparency in the department, the education minister announced that services like marriage-based transfers, maternity and childcare leave, study leave and hostel allocation for students will be online.

He said with the modest but consistent efforts of the department functionaries on one hand and students, parents and the civil society on the other, there has been improvement in the educational standards of government schools over the past couple of years.

“The recent results of Class X exams for the Kashmir division and Class XII results for Winter Zone (Jammu) reflect the steady transformation taking place in the government-run educational institutions,” he said.

Quoting the data, the minister said in Class X results for Kashmir division, the performance of government schools has improved by an impressive 24 per cent, up from the pass percentage of 50 per cent to 74 against private schools which have improved performance by just 12 per cent.

He said the overall percentage gap in the results of the government schools and private schools has also been reduced from 29 per cent to 18 per cent.

Similarly, he said in the Class XII results for winter zone of Jammu division declared recently, 31 positions out of overall first 36 have been bagged by students of government schools.

He said in science stream, 9 out of 13 positions, including the first and second positions, have been bagged by government school students.

“In commerce stream, all the top 10 positions have been bagged by the students of government schools while in arts, 12 out of 13 positions, including the first position, have been bagged by the students of the government schools,” he said.

“Likewise, the small reforms which the state has introduced are not only being appreciated but also followed in the country,” he said, adding the no detention policy was done away by the state after a discussion on the matter at a high-level conference held in August when the Kashmir unrest was at its peak.

He said despite objections by the speakers, the state went ahead with the decision as it has autonomy. Now exams would be held from Classes V to IX and those who fail would be given another chance.

“Now the central government has also decided to come with the same legislation which has been vetted by Law Department and would be passed in next session of the Parliament,” he said.

Listing other reforms, he said adding more advantage to the computerisation of schools, the department decided to use this facility to connect students of different regions of the state.

“We have created a J-K knowledge network by connecting 200 schools from across the state through which they are delivered inspirational lecturers from the faculty of top universities of the country and across the world. By March, we would have 1000 schools connected to this network,” he added.

About the reforms in higher education, he said two cluster universities have started functioning with the appointment of vice-chancellors.

He said 68 girls’ hostels would be constructed across the state to enable the students of far-flung areas to receive higher education.