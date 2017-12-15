J&K government instructs JKSSB to recruit 2154 teachers in four months

J&K government has directed JKSSB to recruit 2154 teachers in 4 months

Setting next four months as the deadline, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has been directed by the Mehbooba Mufti government to wind up the much-awaited recruitment for 2,154 teachers’ posts. The department of education has referred 3450 posts to JKSSB which include 2154 vacancies of teachers and 1,289 of non-teaching staff. The Board was instructed by the government to comply with the order to meet the dearth of staff in schools.

Chairing a meeting here today, the state Minister for Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari asked School Education Department Secretary Farooq Ahmed Shah and JKSSB Chairperson Simrandeep Singh to coordinate and complete the paperwork and start the recruitment process in January.

Deadline set to recruit 1,289 non-teaching staff

The minister directed the SSB chairperson to complete the recruitment in all respects in next four months, the

spokesperson said. Bukhari also set a three-month deadline for completing the ongoing recruitment for 1,289 non-teaching staff posts.

The SSB chairperson assured that the recruitment process would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

A meeting was also conducted by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, yesterday, to review the preparations for a written examination which the board will conduct on December 24 for various posts. Steps were discussed to organize the exam in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

