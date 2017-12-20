JK government announces setting up of 16 degree colleges, 400 schools to be upgraded

16 new degree colleges to be set up in Jammu and Kashmir 16 new degree colleges to be set up in Jammu and Kashmir

JK government: In order to enhance the education sector in the state, the Jammu and Kashmir government has planned to set up “16 new degree colleges” and upgrade “400 schools” in the state. Education Minster Altaf Bukhari said the government wants to fill the accessibility gap in areas where students have to walk dozens of kilometres to attend their classes. Also, 200 high schools would be upgraded to higher secondary level, while an equal number of middle schools would be upgraded to high school level.

“Government is in the process of announcing 16 new degree colleges for the deserving areas. There are many important tehsils which are still lacking the facility of higher education,” Bukhari said at a function here yesterday.

According to the minister, many areas, such as the world renowned tourist destination Pahalgam in

Kashmir and the border tehsil of RS Pura in Jammu, deserve degree colleges and that the government has decided to meet such demands.

The minister said that it was commendable that even after the persistent turmoil in the valley, the teaching faculty remained committed and dedicated towards the cause of education. He added, that the young generation of technocrats and officers serving in the state at present are the very lot taught by the teachers, who worked during the troubled times in the valley.

“Teachers, both in the government and private sector, deserve all praise for their commitment towards their noble

profession and the state is indebted to them,” he said.

