J&K class X exam result announced

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Thursday announced class X results. Officials said that 84.61 per cent boys and 81.45 per cent girls cleared the examination that was held in mid-November following four-month closure of schools due to unrest in the Valley. Various student bodies and parents had raised concerns of safety and “mental trauma” and insisted that the situation was not “conducive” for the examinations. But the government went ahead with the examination insisting that “education should not be politicized”.

“It was a biggest challenge for us to conduct these exams and we have faced it well by declaring the results within two months. Most of the students opted for exams in November, since we had given them 50 per cent choice in papers with 100 per cent syllabus. Only 339 candidates have opted for March session,” JKBOSE chairman Zahoor Ahmad Chatt told The Indian Express. Education Minister Naeem Akhtar complimented teachers and students. “It is reassuring to note that despite having lost almost full academic year to the unfortunate disturbances in Kashmir, our students and teachers have put in their best efforts to make up for the losses.”