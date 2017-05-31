Jharkhand Academic Council Class 10th and 12th results: Dip in pass percentage

Last year, the pass percentage was 67.54 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 67.54 per cent.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday announced class X and XII (science and commerce) results, recording a decline in the pass percentage. The pass percentage for class X — 57.91 per cent — is the worst ever since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005. Last year, the pass percentage was 67.54 per cent.

In class XII commerce stream, the pass percentage was 60.09 per cent, 2.85 per cent down compared to last year. In the science stream, a drop of six per cent, from 58.36 per cent to 52.36 per cent, was recorded.

