JJ School of Art, IIT to design ITS smart card

After holding a competition to finalise the design of the card for the proposed Integrated Ticketing System (ITS), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will now rope in Sir JJ School of Art and Indian Institute of Technology, to design the card. “The steering committee for the ITS did not find anything suitable among the entries received from the competition. So I have asked them to extract a few designs and then give it to the JJ School of Art and IIT, Bombay. They will now modify and design the card,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The final design will be approved by the steering committee comprising Public Transport Operators (PTOs) and headed by the Metropolitan Commissioner UPS Madan. The MMRDA had launched the competition to design the brand name, logo and the smart card for the ITS in January with a prize money for each category set at Rs 25000 for the winner. The prize for the runner-up was announced as Rs 15,000.

With ITS, all transportation corridors within the city will be integrated and commuters can use a single smart card-based ticket to travel in all modes of transport, including suburban railway system, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport buses, the monorail and the existing and upcoming metro corridors. The consultants, PricewaterhouseCoopers, have prepared the Detailed Project Report and the MMRDA will soon invite bids.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App