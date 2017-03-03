JIPMER students permitted to do research in ICMR labs

Undergraduate, postgraduate and post doctoral students at the centrally sponsored JIPMER here have been permitted by the Indian Council of Medical Research to carry out research projects in their labs. This is part of reforms of the institute which became autonomous through an Act of Parliament in 2007 has introduced.

“This innovative approach was approved recently by the Board of Studies of JIPMER,” a release from its Dean R P Swaminathan said today. The Dean said the ICMR Director General had sanctioned approval for JIPMER students to visit research labs of ICMR and also to take up research projects in its labs. He said it was proposed to deploy second and third year students to ICMR labs during vacations.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“Students would also be enabled to visit any other reputed government sponsored national or international labs or hospitals of their choice during vacations”, the dean said. This facility would help students develop research aptitude and acquire knowledge of the standard of research in health sciences done in the labs.

The Dean said this arrangement formed part of the new teaching and training curricula seeking to launch new programmes for the undergraduate and post graduate students.