JIPMER result 2017 of MBBS exam declared at jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER result 2017: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) has released the results of the MBBS entrance examination 2017. The details of JIPMER MBBS result 2017 and the merit list published along can be viewed at http://www.jipmer.edu.in (official website).

JIPMER MBBS exam was held on June 4 to fill 200 undergraduate seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal. As many as total of 1,89,663 candidates had registered for the JIPMER MBBS 2017 entrance exam out of which 1,49,450 appeared. The exam was held across 339 test venues in 75 cities.

JIPMER MBBS result 2017, here’s how to check it

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, there will be two links, click on them

There will be two merit list where names along with roll numbers of the successful candidates are listed

Check your roll number

A total of 2,050 candidates have successfully crack the entrance exam.

Category-wise, a total of 650 candidates have qualified from general category, 380 from OBC category, 220 from SC category, 150 from ST category, 50 from OPH category, 300 from P-UR category, 160 from P-OBC category, 77 from P-SC category, 3 from P-OPH category and 60 from NRI/OCI category.

The counselling session will begin for qualified candidates from June 28, 29 and 30, 2017.The counselling for UR/OPH and P-OPH category candidates will be held on June 28. For OBC/SC/ST candidates, the counselling will begin on June 29 and Puducherry (UR, OBC, SC, NRI/OCI) students have been called on June 30.

