JIPMER MBBS result 2017 declared at jipmer.edu.in, here’s how to download

JIPMER MBBS result 2017: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has release the results for the MBBS entrance exam of 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website (see steps below to know how).

The exam was conducted on June 4 in two shifts—from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 5.30 pm— to fill 200 medical seats including 50 in Karaikal, Puducherry. The paper had 200 objective-type questions with 60 questions per section for Biology, Chemisty and Physics with 10 questions for English.

About 1,89,663 repeat candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 399 centres in 75 cities across the country. Candidates who clear the paper can appear for counselling from June 28, 2017. The rank letters will be provided after July 15. Read | JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam 2017: 1,89,663 candidates appear on June 4, click here

Steps to download JIPMER MBBS 2017 results:

– Go to the official website for JIPMER (jipmer.edu.in)

– Click on the link to the examinations tab.

– Follow the notification that says “Result for MBBS (2017-2018 Session) – held on 04.06.2017”

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

The JIPMER website may be slow due to the number of people trying to access the page. Candidates are requested to be patient and check again after some time.

