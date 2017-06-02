JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam 2017: 1,89,663 candidates to appear on June 4

JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam 2017: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam 2017: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research

JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam 2017: The online entrance examination for the centrally-sponsored Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will be held on June 4 for selection of candidates to the first MBBS course in the institute during 2017-2018 academic year. The online application were released in March, this year. The system of online entrance examination to JIPMER was introduced last year.

JIPMER has 200 seats, including 50 in its Karaikal (a region of Puducherry) branch. The test will be conducted in two shifts on June 4. While the morning shift will have the test from 10 am to 12.30 pm, the the evening shift will have the test from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Read | JIPMER 2017 hall tickets released at jipmer.edu.in, know how to download, click here

JIPMER Director Dr S C Parija said as many as repeat 1,89,663 candidates have applied for admission and the entrance test would be held at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country.

The institute became an autonomous institution in 2008 through an Act of Parliament and was under the direct control of the Directorate General of Health Services New Delhi till then.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App