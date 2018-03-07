JIPMER MBBS 2018: Online registration begins at jipmer.puducherry.gov.in, exam on June 3

JIPMER MBBS 2018: The duration of the course is 4 years and 6 months, followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for award of degree. JIPMER MBBS 2018: The duration of the course is 4 years and 6 months, followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for award of degree.

JIPMER MBBS 2018: The registration process for the MBBS entrance examination has been started by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) from today, March 7. The last date for submission of online application is April 13 by 5 pm. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 3 (Sunday). The duration of the course is 4 years and 6 months, followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for award of degree.

Seats available

JIPMER, Puducherry: 150

JIPMER, Karaikal: 50

Total: 200

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

— Aspirants should have passed the higher/senior secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) which is equivalent to 10+2 higher/senior secondary examination after a period of 12 years study, the last two years of such study comprising physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology or any other elective with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by NCERT.

— They must have passed in the subjects of physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories) taken together in physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology.

— Those who have appeared or will be appearing in the qualifying examination in March/April 2018 and whose results have not yet been declared can also apply.

Age limit: The age of the candidate should be minimum 17 years.

How to apply

Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – jipmer.puducherry.gov.in

Application fee:

General (UR) and P – UR: Rs 1,500

OBC and P – OBC: Rs 1,500

SC/ST and P – SC/ST: Rs 1,200

NRI/OCI: Rs 3,000

OPH and P – OPH: Exempted

The fee can be paid through net banking, credit card and debit card.

Examination scheme and pattern

The online computer based test (CBT) will be conducted either in one or two shifts. The duration of the same will be 2.5 hours. Questions will be asked from physics, chemistry, biology, English language and comprehension and logical and quantitative reasoning.

Single shift: 10 am to 12:30 pm

Two shifts: Morning shift: 10 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon shift: 3 pm to 5:30 pm

Important dates

Last date for online registration: April 13

Hall tickets availability: May 21 (10 am) to June 3 (8 am)

Entrance exam date: June 3

Publication of merit list: On or before June 20

First counselling: June 27 to 29 (tentative)

Second counselling: July 25 (tentative)

Third counselling: August 20 (tentative)

Final counselling: September 28 (tentative)

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd