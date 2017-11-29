JIPMER MBBS 2018 exam to held on June 3

JIPMER 2018 counselling will begin in June JIPMER 2018 counselling will begin in June

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) will conduct MBBS exam on June 3, 2018. In a tentative schedule released on the official website (jipmer.puducherry.gov.in), the Institute has announced the exam date and other important dates.

The entrance examination is conducted annually to fill 200 undergraduate seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.

Important dates of JIPMER 2018 exam:

Online application process: March 7

Last date to submit online registration: April 13

JIPMER MBBS entrance exam date: June 3

Result declaration date: June

First counselling begins: June 27 to 29

Second counselling: July 25

Third counselling: August 20

Final counselling: September 28

While the eligibility criteria and other details will be released next year, here are previous year’s exam details to help you understand the pattern of JIPMER MBBS.

Eligibility: A candidate appearing in JIPMER MBBS 2018 should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination in biology/ biotechnology, physics, chemistry, including practical classes) with English as the elective subject.

The general category students need 50 per cent marks to sit in the UG exam. For reserved category, it is 40 per cent while for physically challenged it is 45 per cent.

Age: The candidates should not be less than 17 years at the time of admission.

JIPMER has 200 seats, including 50 in its Karaikal (a region of Puducherry) branch

JIPMER and AIIMS conduct their own entrance exams and are therefore, exempted from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) for admission to MBBS courses.

