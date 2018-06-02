JIPMER MBBS 2018: Exam tomorrow, important instructions and rules

JIPMER MBBS 2018: The exam is all set to be conducted tomorrow, on June 3 (Sunday). (Representative image) The exam is all set to be conducted tomorrow, on June 3 (Sunday). (Representative image)

JIPMER MBBS 2018: More than lakhs of candidates will be appearing for the MBBS entrance exam tomorrow on, Sunday June 3, which will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER). The duration of the course is 4 years and 6 months, followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for award of degree. The online computer based test (CBT) will be conducted either in one or two shifts. The duration of the same will be 2.5 hours. Questions will be asked from physics, chemistry, biology, English language and comprehension and logical and quantitative reasoning.

Seats available

JIPMER, Puducherry: 150

JIPMER, Karaikal: 50

Total: 200

There are certain instructions which have been issued for those appearing for the examination tomorrow. Listed below are few of the rules and recommendations.

Hall ticket: Do not forget to carry your admit card in any case. It is your entry ticket which contains all the details like exam date and time, venue details, roll number, candidate’s personal details, photograph, signature, etc. Entry without the same is prohibited. The candidates have to carry the same along with a valid ID proof (Aadhaar/e-Aadhaar or passport) and the photocopy of same ID proof to the examination hall. It is better to keep these documents inside your bag a night before the exam so as to avoid wasting time the next day searching for it.

Be on time: Leave your home on time to avoid getting stuck in traffic. It is always better to reach the venue a bit earlier than reaching late and missing out giving the exam. The online examination would be conducted in two shifts – morning shift of 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and then in the afternoon from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. For morning shift, report at the exam venue by 8:00 am. Entry closes at 9:15 am. All the formalities including biometrics and photo capture will be completed within this time period. Exam will then start at 10:00 am. Candidates won’t be allowed to leave the exam hall before 12:30 pm.

For afternoon shift, report at the exam venue by 1 pm. Entry closes at 2:15 pm. Exam will then start at 3:00 pm. Candidates won’t be allowed to leave the exam hall before 5:30 pm.

Items banned: Candidates cannot carry items inside the examination hall such as cellular phones, calculators, watch, alarm clocks, digital watches with built-in-calculators / memory, ear phones and other electronic gadgets etc. There will be no arrangement made for safe keeping and returning these items.

Caution: Do not try to indulge in any unethical practice. In case any candidate is caught or found to use any unfair means he/she shall be disqualified. Their selection/admission may also be cancelled.

Frisking alert: Before entering the entrance examination hall, heavy frisking will be carried out. Do not carry any material, which may land you into trouble and spoil your future.

Food not allowed: Tea, coffee, cold drinks or food and snacks are not allowed inside the examination halls.

Maintain a positive attitude: Before and while attempting the paper, maintain a positive frame of mind. Before the examination, do not think about how easy or difficult the paper would be. Just have faith in your preparation and go for it. Breathe in and out before the paper starts and start attempting the same with ease.

