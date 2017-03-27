JIPMER MBBS 2017 exam: Application forms out; no age, attempt cap

JIPMER 2017: Know everything about eligibility criteria before applying JIPMER 2017: Know everything about eligibility criteria before applying

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) will conduct MBBS exam on June 4, 2017. The Institute has released the online application forms for the entrance test. The last date to submit the application form is by May 3 (5 pm). The entrance examination is conducted annually to fill 200 undergraduate seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.

Important dates of JIPMER 2017 exam:

Last date to submit online registration: May 3, 2017 (5.00 pm)

Hall ticket release date: May 22, 2017

JIPMER MBBS entrance exam date: June 4, 2017

Result declaration date: around June 19, 2017

Eligibility: A candidate appearing in JIPMER MBBS 2017 should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination in biology/biotechnology, physics, chemistry, including practical classes) with English as the elective subject.

The general category students must score at least 50 per cent marks to be eligible to appear in UG exam. For reserved category, it is 40 per cent while for physically challenged it is 45 per cent.

Age: The candidates should be not less than 17 years at the time of admission. There is no upper age limit.

Post the result declaration, JIPMER will start admission process which will close on September 30, (1 pm). The first, second and third round of counselling dates are:

First counselling: June 27-30

Second: July 19

Third: August 23, 2017

Both JIPMER and AIIMS conduct their own entrance exams and are therefore, exempted from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) for admission to MBBS course.

For more details on JIPMER exam 2017, click here

