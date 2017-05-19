JIPMER MBBS 2017: Hall tickets to release on May 22 at jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER admit card 2017: The results will release on June 19. JIPMER admit card 2017: The results will release on June 19.

JIPMER admit card 2017: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) will release the hall tickets for medical entrance exam on May 22. The institute will conduct the exam to fill 200 undergraduate seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal on June 4, 2017. The online application were released in March. The medical aspirants can download the admit card from jipmer.edu.in

The hall ticket will carry all details on venue, time and shift of the examination. JIPMER 2017 entrance test will be held in 75 cities.

Exam pattern: The duration of the exam is two-and-a-half hour. The online exam will be conducted in two shifts

First shift – 10 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon shift – 3 pm to 5:30 pm

A total of 200 MCQs will be asked with each having four alternatives. In physics, chemistry and biology, 60 questions each will be asked while 10 questions will be asked in English language and comprehension and logical and quantitative reasoning.

JIPMER will release the results on June 19.

Post result declaration, the counselling session will begin. The admission process will close on September 30, (1 pm). The first, second and third round of counselling dates are:

First counselling: June 27-30

Second: July 19

Third: August 23, 2017

Both JIPMER and AIIMS conduct their own entrance exams and are therefore, exempted from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for admission to MBBS course.

The course duration is 4 years and 6 months followed by one year of compulsory rotatory internship. Thousands of candidates have applied for 200 seats.

