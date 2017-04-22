JIPMER holds international medical students’ meet to promote research aptitude

JIPMER Director Dr S C Parija claimed “CONNAISSANCE 2017” to be one of a kind and the first to be held in India. JIPMER Director Dr S C Parija claimed “CONNAISSANCE 2017” to be one of a kind and the first to be held in India.

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has started a three day international meet of undergraduate medical students. The “CONNAISSANCE 2017” will witness more than 1,000 students from around the world taking part.

According to JIPMER’s Management Committee president Dr M K Bhan, the event will contribute to the strengthening of the academic and research aptitude of students. He said, in a conference to release the event’s souvenir, that experience and education are essential tools to hone such skills and capabilities on the students.

JIPMER Director Dr S C Parija claimed “CONNAISSANCE 2017” to be one of a kind and the first to be held in India. He also mentioned that innovative medical curriculum was introduced to JIPMER this year that would break new grounds and help students improve on their abilities in research.

Recently JIPMER’s undergraduate, postgraduate and post doctoral students were permitted by the Indian Council of Medical Research to carry out research projects in their labs.

“Students would also be enabled to visit any other reputed government sponsored national or international labs or hospitals of their choice during vacations,” the institute’s dean had said.

